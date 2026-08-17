Beyond Street Food: The Changing Regulatory Gaze on Food Safety

In fact, the first time that there has been an incident at Domino's. In June 2025, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on Domino's Pizza after a dead honeybee was allegedly found in a pizza purchased by two customers in Mohali. What we see, therefore, is a pattern of food-safety or hygiene-related violations in the Indian context. This is despite other Domino's outlets in Maharashtra receiving five-star hygiene ratings from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI. In the Indian case, there is unevenness: some outlets maintain hygiene while others don’t. By contrast, in the UK, every outlet received a rating of at least four. In fact, this eerily reminds me of how Nestle adds sugar to infant milk sold in poorer countries, ignoring the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) anti-obesity guidelines for Europe. The Nestle case shows that corporations find it easier to violate regulations in countries such as India.