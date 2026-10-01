What Happened When India Last Faced Pakistan In T20I?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India and Pakistan meet in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final. Revisit their last T20I clash, where India secured a 61-run victory at the 2026 T20 World Cup

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India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in their last T20I meeting at the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Ishan Kishan starring with 77 off 40 balls

  • India stormed into the Asian Games final after crushing Sri Lanka by 124 runs, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets

  • The Asian Games final on October 3 will be the first India-Pakistan men’s cricket final at the Games, with gold at stake

India and Pakistan are set to renew one of cricket’s biggest rivalries, this time with an Asian Games gold medal on the line. The two sides will meet in the men’s T20 final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 3, but their previous T20I encounter came just months ago at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

That clash in Colombo produced a convincing result, with India beating Pakistan by 61 runs after a brilliant batting display from Ishan Kishan and a disciplined bowling effort.

What happened when India last faced Pakistan?

The last India-Pakistan T20I was played on February 15, 2026, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium during the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, immediately putting India under pressure by removing Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck.

However, Ishan Kishan responded emphatically, smashing 77 off 40 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes. His 87-run partnership with Tilak Varma helped India recover before further contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh took India to 175/7.

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Pakistan's chase never really gained momentum. Hardik Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck, while Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the early phase to put Pakistan on the back foot. Axar Patel also removed Babar Azam, while Varun Chakravarthy kept the pressure on with his spin.

Pakistan eventually collapsed for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a comprehensive 61-run victory. Kishan was named Player of the Match for his explosive innings.

The victory was particularly significant as it helped India secure their place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. It also extended India's dominance in their T20 World Cup meetings with Pakistan.

How India and Pakistan reached the Asian Games final

The two teams have now navigated their way into the Asian Games gold-medal match, although neither had to play a quarter-final. All four quarter-finals were abandoned because of rain, with the semifinalists determined through international rankings.

India then delivered a commanding semifinal performance against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan again starred, smashing an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls as India posted 169/7. The bowlers then dismantled Sri Lanka for just 45 in 9.5 overs, giving India a massive 124-run victory and a place in the final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, faced Bangladesh in a rain-shortened semifinal. The match was reduced to 13 overs per side, with Bangladesh making 111/7 before Pakistan chased down the target at 112/4 in 11.3 overs. Abdul Samad's unbeaten 30 off 15 balls helped Pakistan seal a six-wicket win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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