Asian Games 2026 Day 14 (October 2): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Asian Games 2026 Day 14 features women's hockey finals, alongside medal events in archery, wrestling, and cycling, with several athletes chasing podium finishes

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India women's national hockey team | Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
Summary of this article

  • India face China in the women’s hockey final.

  • Archery, cycling and squash offer major medal opportunities for India on Day 14

  • wrestling also feature Indian athletes across a packed schedule

India face a packed October 2 at the Asian Games 2026, with medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions spread across archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, volleyball, sailing, sepak takraw and taekwondo.

The day starts early and runs through multiple venues. India have medal chances in archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling and hockey, while several athletes also compete in qualification rounds that could lead to finals later on Friday.

The schedule also puts Indian athletes in team and individual events across a wide range of sports. That gives India action from the morning session to one of the main evening medal fixtures in women’s hockey.

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Time (IST)Event/stageIndian participation/opponent
5:30 AMWomen?s quadrant, Group AIndia vs Thailand
5:55 AMRecurve women?s team semi-finalIndia vs China
6:00 AMWomen?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Aditi Ashok
6:20 AMMixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)
6:22 AMWomen?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Diksha Dagar
6:25 am or 6:50 amRecurve women?s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decided
6:30 AMWomen?s Omnium, scratch race 1/4Harshita Jakhar
6:30 AMMen?s classification, fifth?eighth placesIndia vs South Korea
7:05 AMMen?s Keirin, first round Heat 2Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
7:08 AMWomen?s 50kg, Round of 16Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
7:10 AMMen?s Keirin, first round Heat 3David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
7:25 AMMen?s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)
7:27 AMWomen?s Omnium, tempo race 2/4Harshita Jakhar
7:30 AMWomen?s kayak cross qualificationShikha Chouhan
7:32 AMWomen?s 76kg, Round of 16Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
7:33 AMWomen?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Pranavi Sharath Urs
7:40 am; 8:00 amVirtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contestKashish Malik
8:00 AMMen?s kayak cross qualificationHitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
8:02 AMMen?s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)
8:20 AMRecurve mixed team semi-finalIndia vs Japan
8:50 AMWomen?s Pool EIndia vs Malaysia
8:50 am or 9:15 amRecurve mixed team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decided
9:10 AMGirls? Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7Mahi Verma
After 9:30 amWomen?s 75kg finalLovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
10:55 AMRecurve men?s team semi-finalIndia vs Iran
11:25 am or 11:50 amRecurve men?s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decided
11:40 AMWomen?s kayak cross finalShikha Chouhan
11:44 AMMen?s kayak cross finalHitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
11:55 AMWomen?s Omnium, elimination race 3/4Harshita Jakhar
12:16 PMMen?s Madison finalHarshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh
1:32 PMMen?s Keirin final for goldRonaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
1:51 PMWomen?s Omnium, points race 4/4Harshita Jakhar
After 2:00 pmWomen?s 65kg finalParveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
After 2:00 pmMen?s 80kg finalAnkush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)
2:30?2:46 pmMen?s freestyle 65kg medal boutsSujeet
3:21?3:41 pmMen?s freestyle 125kg medal boutsRajat Ruhal
3:30 PMWomen?s gold-medal matchIndia vs China
3:51?4:05 pmWomen?s 50kg medal boutsDipanshi
4:12?4:32 pmWomen?s 76kg medal boutsPriya

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 14

India will have multiple medal chances at the Asian Games on October 2 in what shapes up as one of its busiest days of competition. The schedule opens with archery and runs through cycling, canoe slalom, boxing, wrestling and the women’s hockey gold-medal match.

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The day starts early. India’s women’s hockey team then closes the medal push against China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm. Between those events, Indian athletes will compete in several finals and medal bouts across the day.

Archery Schedule

Archery starts the day.

India’s women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 am. The medal match will follow at 6:25 am or 6:50 am, depending on the result of that semifinal.

The mixed team takes on Japan at 8:20 am. India’s men’s team then faces Iran at 10:55 am, with medal matches to follow in both events.

Cycling And Canoe

Cycling brings more finals.

The men’s madison final is scheduled for 12:16 pm. The men’s keirin final follows at 1:32 pm, while Harshita Jakhar competes in the women’s omnium points race at 1:51 pm.

Canoe slalom also offers medal events later in the morning. The finals are scheduled for 11:40 am and 11:44 am.

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Boxing And Wrestling

Boxing offers three Indian finalists.

Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush are India’s finalists in boxing on October 2. Their bouts add to a packed medal programme for the day.

Wrestling will also offer medal opportunities. Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya are scheduled for medal bouts later in the day, subject to qualification.

Hockey Gold Medal

Hockey ends the day’s main medal push.

India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm. The match gives India another chance to finish the day with a top podium result

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?

The Asian Games 2026 are being broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

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