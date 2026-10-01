Asian Games 2026 Day 14 (October 2): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India face China in the women’s hockey final.
Archery, cycling and squash offer major medal opportunities for India on Day 14
wrestling also feature Indian athletes across a packed schedule
India face a packed October 2 at the Asian Games 2026, with medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions spread across archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, volleyball, sailing, sepak takraw and taekwondo.
The day starts early and runs through multiple venues. India have medal chances in archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling and hockey, while several athletes also compete in qualification rounds that could lead to finals later on Friday.
The schedule also puts Indian athletes in team and individual events across a wide range of sports. That gives India action from the morning session to one of the main evening medal fixtures in women’s hockey.
|Time (IST)
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|5:30 AM
|Women?s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Thailand
|5:55 AM
|Recurve women?s team semi-final
|India vs China
|6:00 AM
|Women?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Aditi Ashok
|6:20 AM
|Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16
|Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)
|6:22 AM
|Women?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Diksha Dagar
|6:25 am or 6:50 am
|Recurve women?s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|6:30 AM
|Women?s Omnium, scratch race 1/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|6:30 AM
|Men?s classification, fifth?eighth places
|India vs South Korea
|7:05 AM
|Men?s Keirin, first round Heat 2
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|7:08 AM
|Women?s 50kg, Round of 16
|Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
|7:10 AM
|Men?s Keirin, first round Heat 3
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|7:25 AM
|Men?s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16
|Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)
|7:27 AM
|Women?s Omnium, tempo race 2/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|7:30 AM
|Women?s kayak cross qualification
|Shikha Chouhan
|7:32 AM
|Women?s 76kg, Round of 16
|Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
|7:33 AM
|Women?s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|7:40 am; 8:00 am
|Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest
|Kashish Malik
|8:00 AM
|Men?s kayak cross qualification
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|8:02 AM
|Men?s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16
|Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)
|8:20 AM
|Recurve mixed team semi-final
|India vs Japan
|8:50 AM
|Women?s Pool E
|India vs Malaysia
|8:50 am or 9:15 am
|Recurve mixed team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|9:10 AM
|Girls? Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7
|Mahi Verma
|After 9:30 am
|Women?s 75kg final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
|10:55 AM
|Recurve men?s team semi-final
|India vs Iran
|11:25 am or 11:50 am
|Recurve men?s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|11:40 AM
|Women?s kayak cross final
|Shikha Chouhan
|11:44 AM
|Men?s kayak cross final
|Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|11:55 AM
|Women?s Omnium, elimination race 3/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|12:16 PM
|Men?s Madison final
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh
|1:32 PM
|Men?s Keirin final for gold
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|1:51 PM
|Women?s Omnium, points race 4/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|After 2:00 pm
|Women?s 65kg final
|Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
|After 2:00 pm
|Men?s 80kg final
|Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)
|2:30?2:46 pm
|Men?s freestyle 65kg medal bouts
|Sujeet
|3:21?3:41 pm
|Men?s freestyle 125kg medal bouts
|Rajat Ruhal
|3:30 PM
|Women?s gold-medal match
|India vs China
|3:51?4:05 pm
|Women?s 50kg medal bouts
|Dipanshi
|4:12?4:32 pm
|Women?s 76kg medal bouts
|Priya
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 14
India will have multiple medal chances at the Asian Games on October 2 in what shapes up as one of its busiest days of competition. The schedule opens with archery and runs through cycling, canoe slalom, boxing, wrestling and the women’s hockey gold-medal match.
Archery Schedule
Archery starts the day.
India’s women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 am. The medal match will follow at 6:25 am or 6:50 am, depending on the result of that semifinal.
The mixed team takes on Japan at 8:20 am. India’s men’s team then faces Iran at 10:55 am, with medal matches to follow in both events.
Cycling And Canoe
Cycling brings more finals.
The men’s madison final is scheduled for 12:16 pm. The men’s keirin final follows at 1:32 pm, while Harshita Jakhar competes in the women’s omnium points race at 1:51 pm.
Canoe slalom also offers medal events later in the morning. The finals are scheduled for 11:40 am and 11:44 am.
Boxing And Wrestling
Boxing offers three Indian finalists.
Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush are India’s finalists in boxing on October 2. Their bouts add to a packed medal programme for the day.
Wrestling will also offer medal opportunities. Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya are scheduled for medal bouts later in the day, subject to qualification.
Hockey Gold Medal
Hockey ends the day’s main medal push.
India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm. The match gives India another chance to finish the day with a top podium result
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?
The Asian Games 2026 are being broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.