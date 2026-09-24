Asian Games 2026: Seema Kumari Clocks Gritty Run To Claim Bronze In Women's 10000m

Since then, she's built a strong résumé in distance running, claiming gold in the 10km at the 2024 Asian Cross Country Championships in Hong Kong and a silver in the 5000m at the 2025 World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr. This year has been her best yet on the clock, with personal bests of 32:02.43 in the 10,000m and 15:16.20 in the 5000m — form that has now translated into her first Asian Games medal.