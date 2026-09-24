Germany Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

The Netherlands have turned to Xavi for a break with the past, making him their first foreign coach since 1978. The 46-year-old has signed a four-year deal following a successful La Liga title run with Barcelona in 2023. Xavi has described himself as partly a son of Dutch football due to Johan Cruyff's influence and wants to build an attacking, possession-based squad without "egos," replacing Ronald Koeman's more rigid approach after the Oranje's exit in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.