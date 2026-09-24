Germany Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Xavi and Jurgen Klopp make their international management debuts in Amsterdam
Netherlands host Germany in the opening UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match
Both sides have selection issues, with several absentees and key calls still to be made
Xavi and Jürgen Klopp make their international management debuts on Thursday night as the Netherlands face Germany in Amsterdam for the opening match of UEFA Nations League League A Group 2. The group also includes Serbia and Greece, with the top two teams reaching the quarter-finals, giving immediate weight to a meeting between two sides starting new cycles under high-profile coaches.
The Netherlands have turned to Xavi for a break with the past, making him their first foreign coach since 1978. The 46-year-old has signed a four-year deal following a successful La Liga title run with Barcelona in 2023. Xavi has described himself as partly a son of Dutch football due to Johan Cruyff's influence and wants to build an attacking, possession-based squad without "egos," replacing Ronald Koeman's more rigid approach after the Oranje's exit in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.
The Dutch face notable squad absentees including Frenkie de Jong, Xavi Simons, and Matthijs de Ligt, but expect leadership from Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, and Ryan Gravenberch, alongside Brian Brobbey leading the line.
Jürgen Klopp steps into what he describes as the pinnacle of his coaching career, tasked with restoring Germany's winning mentality and "heavy-metal" football. His appointment follows Julian Nagelsmann's resignation after Germany's World Cup round-of-32 exit this summer. The four-time world champions enter ranked 12th by FIFA and look to avoid a third consecutive winless match.
Klopp has selected a broad squad pool with 24 players available for Thursday, shifting Joshua Kimmich back into midfield while a defense featuring Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck guards the backline, and Kai Havertz is expected to spearhead the attack.
Recent head-to-head history heavily favors Germany, who remain unbeaten in their last four matches against the Netherlands and have lost only one of their last nine away games against European nations in all competitions.
All You Need To Know About Netherlands Vs Germany UEFA Nations League Match
When and Where Will the UEFA Nations League Match Between Netherlands And Germany Take Place?
The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
What Time Will the Netherlands Vs Germany UEFA Nations League Match Start?
The Netherlands vs Germany international match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, September 25 (local time on Thursday, September 24 at 8:45 PM).
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Netherlands Vs Germany UEFA Nations League Match in India?
The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.