Paris Saint-Germain Vs Slovan Bratislava Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Paris Saint-Germain begin their UEFA Champions League title defence against Slovan Bratislava as Luis Enrique’s side target a historic third consecutive title. Check the live streaming information, including the match time and where to watch it online in Indi

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PSG Vs Slovan Bratislava Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When Where To Watch
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, talks with PSG's Marquinhos as they celebrate after PSG's Desire Doue scored his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Summary of this article

  • PSG begin their Champions League title defence against Slovan Bratislava

  • Luis Enrique’s side are chasing a historic third consecutive UCL title

  • PSG are looking for their first Ligue 1 win of the season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin the defence of their UEFA Champions League title against Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday, September 9. Luis Enrique’s team have been the best side in Europe's premier club competition over the last two seasons.

They have won the Champions League in each of the last two seasons and are now chasing a historic third consecutive title, a feat previously achieved only by Real Madrid in the Champions League era.

PSG have also won Ligue 1 five consecutive times, but they have not made the best start to their domestic campaign this season. After winning the UEFA Super Cup, they lost the Trophée des Champions to Lens and are yet to win a Ligue 1 game, having drawn twice and lost to Monaco last weekend. They are currently 13th in the French top flight.

Their opponents, Slovan Bratislava, are no strangers to European football. They played in the UEFA Conference League league phase last season after exiting the Champions League in the third qualifying round and the Europa League play-offs.

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PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy during celebrations at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug,12, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovan had previously featured in the Champions League league phase in the 2024-25 season after winning all their qualifying matches. However, their campaign was short-lived as they failed to win a single match, finishing 35th in the league phase.

Yaya Touré’s side enter the match as reigning Slovak champions after winning the 2025-26 domestic league title.

PSG and Slovan Bratislava have never met in the UEFA Champions League. The last meeting between them came in the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League group stage, when the Parisians won 1-0 at home after a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in Slovakia.

All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Paris Saint-Germain And Slovan Bratislava

When And Where Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Paris Saint-Germain And Slovan Bratislava Be?

The UEFA Champions League encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at Parc des Princes. The match will begin at 12:30 A.M. IST on Thursday, September 10.

What Time Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Paris Saint-Germain And Slovan Bratislava Begin?

The UEFA Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava is scheduled to start at 12:30 A.M. IST on Thursday, September 10.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Paris Saint-Germain Vs Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League Match?

The Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds.

How Can Fans Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs Slovan Bratislava Online In India?

The UEFA Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website from 12:30 A.M. IST onwards.

Predicted XIs

Paris Saint-Germain (4-1-2-3): M. Safanov (Goalkeeper), A. Hakimi, Marquinhos (Captain), W. Pacho, W. Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, J. Neves, F. Ruiz, D. Doué, M. Akliouche, and K. Kvaratskhelia

Slovan Bratislava: D. Takáč, S. Kozlovský, K. Wimmer, K. Bajrić, C. Blackman, T. Barseghyan, C. Martínez, P. Pokorny, D. Matsuoka, A. Yirajang, and A. Šporar (captain)

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