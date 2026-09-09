Ishan Kishan Smashes Duleep Trophy Record With 350 Runs In Final

Ishan Kishan smashed 350 runs in the Duleep Trophy final, setting a new tournament record
His 270 and 80 helped East Zone build a massive 584-run lead over South Zone
Kishan said clearing his mind of expectations has helped him rediscover his best form
Ishan Kishan has produced a record-breaking performance in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, becoming the first batter in the tournament's history to score 350 runs in a single match.
Leading East Zone against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Kishan added 80 runs to his extraordinary first-innings score of 270. His match aggregate took him past Raman Lamba's previous record of 320 runs, which had stood for nearly four decades.
Lamba had set the record while representing North Zone against West Zone in the 1987 Duleep Trophy final in Bhilai. He scored 320 in the first innings but did not bat again in the match.
Kishan, meanwhile, has reached the new benchmark through two substantial knocks. His 270 in the opening innings was already the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper-batter in Duleep Trophy history before his second-innings 80 extended his record-breaking outing.
The East Zone captain was particularly aggressive during his latest stay at the crease, hitting nine fours and three sixes in his 98-ball innings. He also combined with Shikhar Mohan for a 126-run partnership for the third wicket.
Mohan, making his Duleep Trophy debut, followed his first-innings 85 with a 52 in the second innings.
Kishan's twin contributions have put East Zone in a commanding position in the final. After declaring on 708 in their first innings, East Zone dismissed South Zone for 336 to secure a 372-run lead. Their second-innings batting has since pushed the overall advantage to 584 runs, with five wickets remaining.
South Zone now face an uphill task with only one day left in the final, while East Zone are within touching distance of the Duleep Trophy title.
Kishan's record-breaking week has come at an important stage of his career. The Jharkhand batter, who played two Tests for India against the West Indies in July 2023, was once a regular across formats before losing his place in the national setup and subsequently his BCCI central contract.
He rebuilt his career through domestic cricket, making an impact in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy before helping Jharkhand win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishan finished that campaign with 517 runs, including two centuries.
His domestic performances eventually helped him regain his BCCI contract and return to India's white-ball plans.
For Kishan, however, the turnaround has been less about numbers and more about changing the way he approaches the game. He said being away from the India squad made him realise that concentrating on scoring runs was more important than worrying about everything around it.
"I didn't actively try to change myself. It just happened naturally. When I was out of the (India) squad, I realised that we ultimately only have one job to do: simply to score runs. That is the only thing that helps you in your career," Kishan said at the post-day press conference.
He believes excessive thinking can make the game more difficult than it needs to be.
"Any other thoughts will only manipulate your mindset, push you into overthinking, and pile on unnecessary pressure. I realised that those extraneous thoughts aren't necessary. Our job is to step in and win matches for the team.
"That's all you should care about. You evolve with time, and I feel it is much easier to play this way when you keep your mind clear," he added.
Kishan has also stopped putting unnecessary expectations on himself before walking out to bat.
"The best thing I'm doing nowadays is not thinking about anything. My job as a batsman is just to go there, watch the ball, and react to it and not keep any expectations from myself," he said.
That approach has certainly produced results in Chennai. After a 270-run masterclass in the first innings, Kishan followed it with 80 more to rewrite the Duleep Trophy record books and take his match tally to an unprecedented 350 runs.