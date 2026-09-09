Napoli Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Napoli will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST
Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, will look to begin their European campaign with a win
Napoli will aim to bounce back after a difficult start to their Serie A campaign
Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign away against Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli on Thursday, September 10.
The Gunners will look to start their European campaign on a winning note, carrying their strong domestic form into Europe, while Napoli will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing start to the new Serie A campaign.
The Gunners have started well in the new season, lifting the Community Shield. They have also started their Premier League title defence in fine fashion, winning all three of their league games so far. They sit in second place in the table.
Napoli had a disappointing season under Antonio Conte. They failed to progress from the league phase in the UCL while finishing second in Serie A.
This season, they have started poorly under their new manager, Allegri. They sit at 12th in the Serie A table, winning once and losing twice. Despite leading 2-0 against Inter Milan on the weekend, Allegri’s side threw away the lead and lost 3-2.
This is Arsenal and Napoli’s fifth meeting in European competitions and their first meeting since the 2018-19 season. The Gunners have won three of the last four meetings between the two clubs. The last time the two sides played each other in the UCL was back in 2013, when Napoli won 2-0 at home.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Napoli And Arsenal
When And Where Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Napoli And Arsenal Take Place?
The UCL encounter between the Gunners and Napoli will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST.
What Time Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Napoli And Arsenal Begin?
The UCL tie between Napoli and Arsenal is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 10.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Napoli Vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match?
The Champions League tie between Napoli and Arsenal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds, in India.
How Can Fans Watch Napoli Vs Arsenal Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website from 12:30 AM IST onwards.
Napoli Vs Arsenal Predicted XIs:
Napoli (4-3-3): A. Meret (Goalkeeper), L. Spinazzola, R. Marin, A. Rrahmani, G. Di Lorenzo (Captain), A. Vergara, S. Lobotka, A. Anguissa, A. Santos, R. Hojlund, and M. Politano. Manager: Massimiliano Allegri.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): D. Raya (Goalkeeper), B. White, E. Konsa, Gabriel (Captain), R. Calafiori, D. Rice, Lewis-Skelly, B. Saka, M. Odegaard, C. Tzolis, and K. Havertz. Manager: Mikel Arteta.