Napoli Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Napoli will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST, with both sides looking to start their European campaign on a winning note

image Prefer on Google
Napoli Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Champions League 2026-2027: Preview, When And Where To Watch
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, centre, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Summary of this article

  • Napoli will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST

  • Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, will look to begin their European campaign with a win

  • Napoli will aim to bounce back after a difficult start to their Serie A campaign

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign away against Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli on Thursday, September 10.

The Gunners will look to start their European campaign on a winning note, carrying their strong domestic form into Europe, while Napoli will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing start to the new Serie A campaign.

The Gunners have started well in the new season, lifting the Community Shield. They have also started their Premier League title defence in fine fashion, winning all three of their league games so far. They sit in second place in the table.

Napoli had a disappointing season under Antonio Conte. They failed to progress from the league phase in the UCL while finishing second in Serie A.

This season, they have started poorly under their new manager, Allegri. They sit at 12th in the Serie A table, winning once and losing twice. Despite leading 2-0 against Inter Milan on the weekend, Allegri’s side threw away the lead and lost 3-2.

Related Content
Shaque - X
Om Ka Hari movie trailer - YouTube
Om Ka Hari Release Date Announced - Instagram
Satendra Soni filed a Zero FIR in Mumbai against director Pushpendra Singh and actor Pragati Chauhan. - Facebook

This is Arsenal and Napoli’s fifth meeting in European competitions and their first meeting since the 2018-19 season. The Gunners have won three of the last four meetings between the two clubs. The last time the two sides played each other in the UCL was back in 2013, when Napoli won 2-0 at home.

All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Napoli And Arsenal

When And Where Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Napoli And Arsenal Take Place?

The UCL encounter between the Gunners and Napoli will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST.

What Time Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Napoli And Arsenal Begin?

The UCL tie between Napoli and Arsenal is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 10.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Napoli Vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match?

The Champions League tie between Napoli and Arsenal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds, in India.

How Can Fans Watch Napoli Vs Arsenal Online In India?

The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website from 12:30 AM IST onwards.

Napoli Vs Arsenal Predicted XIs:

Napoli (4-3-3): A. Meret (Goalkeeper), L. Spinazzola, R. Marin, A. Rrahmani, G. Di Lorenzo (Captain), A. Vergara, S. Lobotka, A. Anguissa, A. Santos, R. Hojlund, and M. Politano. Manager: Massimiliano Allegri.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): D. Raya (Goalkeeper), B. White, E. Konsa, Gabriel (Captain), R. Calafiori, D. Rice, Lewis-Skelly, B. Saka, M. Odegaard, C. Tzolis, and K. Havertz. Manager: Mikel Arteta.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories