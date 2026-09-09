Raghav Chadha’s Name Added To Delhi Voter List Amid SIR; AAP Questions EC Process

BJP MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been added to Delhi’s electoral rolls amid the ongoing SIR, with his entry appearing as the 747th voter in a Rajinder Nagar polling part.
AAP questioned how the addition was made after the August 31 draft roll was published and sought details of the procedure followed.
The Delhi CEO’s office said approved Form-6 applications are being processed and additions will be reflected in the supplementary list due on November 4.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been added to the Delhi electoral rolls currently being revised under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), triggering questions from the Aam Aadmi Party over how his entry was made in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency.
Poll officials said Chadha’s name was added through the regular electoral roll updation process after his name was removed from the Punjab electoral rolls. Chadha was earlier elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as an AAP member.
According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 700 applications for inclusion of names had been approved by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies by Tuesday, with Chadha’s application among them.
AAP Questions ‘747th’ Entry In Rajinder Nagar
AAP leaders alleged that Chadha’s name was added to the electoral roll of Rajinder Nagar without following the prescribed procedure.
Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the draft electoral roll published on August 31 showed 746 voters in the concerned polling part. Chadha’s name subsequently appeared as the 747th voter, with the entry listing him as Raghav Chadha, son of Sunil Chadha, aged 37.
Bharadwaj questioned how the additional entry was made and demanded that the Election Commission explain the procedure followed.
The AAP also sought clarification on why Chadha’s name appeared in the roll after the draft list had already been published.
EC Says Applications Still Being Processed
The Delhi CEO’s office said the electoral roll had been frozen on June 16 for preparation of the SIR and remained frozen until the draft rolls were published on August 31.
During this period, around 2.14 lakh Form-6 applications for inclusion of new voters, apart from Forms 7 and 8, were submitted.
Another 25,011 Form-6 applications were submitted during the claims and objections period in the eight days up to September 7.
The CEO’s office said all Form-6 applications submitted either before the SIR or during the claims and objections period are being processed along with Forms 7 and 8. Once applications are approved, additions, deletions and modifications will be reflected in the electoral database.
The additions will be published as a supplementary list on November 4, when the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published.
The development comes amid an ongoing scrutiny of Delhi’s electoral rolls under the SIR exercise, with political parties closely monitoring additions and deletions from the voter lists.