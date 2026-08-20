DJB Scam Case: Satyendar Jain Arrested, But Why Was Raghav Chadha Not Questioned? AAP Asks

AAP has questioned why BJP MP Raghav Chadha was not questioned in the alleged DJB tender scam following Satyendar Jain's arrest
Chadha's camp has maintained that his name does not appear in the investigating agency's findings and that he was not assigned any role in the alleged irregularities
The Delhi ACB has arrested six people, including Jain and former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, over alleged irregularities in sewage treatment plant tenders
The Aam Aadmi Party has questioned why BJP MP Raghav Chadha was not questioned in the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tender scam after former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in the case.
AAP's remarks came as Chadha's aides denied any connection to the alleged irregularities, pointing out that his tenure as DJB vice-chairman ended months before the period under investigation, India Today reported.
The pushback follows fresh actions against senior party leader Satyendar Jain, who was targeted by agencies in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the board's tender process.
Why Is AAP Questioning Raghav Chadha’s Role?
AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, while speaking to PTI on Satyendar Jain's arrest, said on Wednesday that the BJP has previously put the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party in jail. The AAP believes that those were false cases, and they were discharged by the courts.
The case was so weak that even the trial court did not find it fit to proceed. She further said that Prime Minister Modi should understand that people will not be scared by such actions.
“Please improve yourself and focus on governance,” she said, adding, "Prime Minister Modi is very scared at this time. The country's youth are angry with him. Those whose faith was hurt by the BJP through alleged donation scams are also angry with him. So, Prime Minister Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear again. But we in the Aam Aadmi Party are not going to be intimidated."
What Is Raghav Chadha’s Defence?
People familiar with Chadha’s position, as quoted by India Today, pointed to the investigative agency’s findings, stating that its press release named the then Water Minister and ex-officio chairman of the DJB, the then CEO of the board, a consultant, the chief engineer, along with several private persons and organisations.
According to Chadha’s camp, his name did not appear in the findings, nor was he assigned any role in the alleged matter.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised questions with Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged pressure being exerted on the investigating agency. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj called the case “fake”.
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested six people over alleged irregularities in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).Those arrested include former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai.
The case pertains to allegations of manipulated tender conditions, discrepancies in the tendering process and a criminal conspiracy involving government officials, consultants and private entities. The case was registered on May 11, 2024, after a complaint was filed by the Directorate of Vigilance.