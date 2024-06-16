Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest

BJP Holds Protest: The BJP on Sunday staged a protest against the AAP government of Delhi over the water crisis. Launching an attack on the AAP, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Delhi Jal Board was in a profit of crores of rupees when Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister. "He was given charge of the DJB as chairman for over one year. It is strange that audit report of that more than one year is missing and the DJB is in a huge debt," news agency PTI quoted Sachdeva as saying. Sachdeva alleged that all AAP ministers are stealing water and running tanker mafia in Delhi.