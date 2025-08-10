India A Women Vs Australia A Women Highlights, 3rd T20I: AUS Win Thriller By 4 Runs

India A Women Vs Australia A Women 3rd T20I highlights: Led by Radha Yadav, India A Women lost a thrilling final match of the series by four runs to get whitewashed 0-3. Follow highlights below

Outlook Sports Desk
India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I
India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I Photo: X | Shafali Verma
India A Women Vs Australia A Women Highlights, 3rd T20I: These are the highlights from our coverage of the women's T20I between India A and Australia A which took place on Sunday, August 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. India lost the match by four runs and Australia thus won the series 3-0. Indian bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 144/8. India were given a quick start by Shafali Verma but after she was dismissed, the wheels came off and in the end India fell four runs short. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

Welcome to the live coverage of the women's T20I between India A and Australia A taking place on Sunday, August 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

Australia A Women Squad: Tahlia Wilson, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Madeline Penna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Cheatle

India A Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Joshitha VJ, Nandini Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Dhara Gujjar

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

Australia A Women have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I against India A Women.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I


Australia A Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Prestwidge, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton

India A Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Joshitha VJ

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

AUSWA 18/0 (4)

A slow start for Australia A. Both the openers Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Wilson are taking their time. Indian bowlers have been on the money so far. Just seven conceded by Shabnam Shakil in her two overs while Joshitha VJ has given away 11 runs.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

AUSWA 73/4 (12)

India have taken control of this game again with this fourth wicket. Australia were fighting back with this partnership but Prema Rawat strikes to give India the fourth wicket of this game. A brilliant start for India but the key is to maintain the pressure

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

Australia finish at 144/8. They would take that with the kind of start that they got. India should be really happy with their performance tonight. Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat both shared three wickets each to lead India's attack. Other Indian bowlers were economical as well.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

AUSWA 144/8 (20)

India A Women need 145 runs to win in 20 overs.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

IND-WA 49/2 (6)

Shafali Verma is keeping India in the game here. A good start so far from Australia before Verma slams 19 runs off the final over of the powerplay to bring India back into this contest. She needs a big score here to take India over the line. The target has been drawn back below 100.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

INDWA 72/3 (10)

India A Women need 73 runs in 60 balls

Shafali Verma is gone. 41 off 25 for Verma and you would think she has done her part. It is on others now to steer the team over the line. Minnu Mani and Raghavi Bist are currently in the middle and the required run rate is currently in control.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

INDWA 108/4 (15)

India A Women need 37 runs in 30 balls

The match is getting interesting. India should think of themselves as being the favourites but one more good over will turn the game in Australia's favour. We are in for a thrilling end to this T20I series.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

India have lost once again, this time by four runs. A really poor performance to lose a game that they should have ideally win. They needed just 37 off the last five overs and they have managed to botch up the chase to fall short. A good comeback win for Australia.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

AUSWA 144/8 (20)

INDWA 140/8 (20)

Australia A Women won by 4 runs

India A Women Vs Australia A Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

Thank you for following. We will be closing our coverage for this game now. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

