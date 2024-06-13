Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Govt Says No Surplus Water To Spare, Backtracks From Statement

In an about turn, the Himachal Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it does not have a surplus 136 cusecs of water and withdrew its earlier statement. The top court had earlier directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 136 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi amid shortage and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday had said the state released water for Delhi, but it has to go to the national capital through Haryana.
Hearing the Delhi water crisis matter on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that the issue concerning sharing of Yamuna water between states is "complex", adding that the court does not have technical expertise.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government to submit application for supply of water to Upper Yamuna River Board on humanitarian grounds by 5 pm.
"Upper Yamuna River Board shall convene meeting on Friday and decide on Delhi government's application for water supply at the earliest, said the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government over the role of tanker mafia in the water crisis in the national capital, the blame game over the issue intensified with Delhi minister Atishi alleging that senior officials colluded with the mafia to reduce the number of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tankers and demanding an inquiry into it.
After the Supreme Court's observations, the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, asking him to take action against the tanker mafia indulging in the theft of water from the Munak canal that carries water from Haryana.
Seeking a compliance report within a week, the LG's communication to the police commissioner directed him to ensure strict vigil along the canal to prevent any theft of water by tanker mafia and other illegal activities.
People in Delhi are suffering due to water scarcity, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday as it pulled up the AAP government over water wastage and tanker mafia and sought to know what steps it has taken to ease the recurring problem.
The AAP government of Delhi has been blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water to the national capital, a charge denied by the latter. "Haryana is diligently fulfilling its commitment to provide water to Delhi. Haryana not only meets but exceeds its obligations in this regard" said Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhe Singh Yadav on Wednesday.