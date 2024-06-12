The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government if any measure or action has been taken against 'tanker mafia' in the city amid water crisis. The Supreme Court asked Delhi government to file affidavit on measures taken to prevent wastage of water and said affidavit may be filed Wednesday or Thursday before the hearing.
Supreme Court deferred for Thursday the hearing on the matter.
The Supreme Court told the Delhi government that if it is not taking any action against the tanker mafia then it will ask Delhi Police to take action against them.
Delhi is reeling under a water crisis, for which Delhi Water minister Atishi directed Quick Response Teams to inspect major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage.
The Quick Response Teams comprising Additional District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate level officers and tehsildars will be responsible for provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the Haryana government of deliberately and illegally halting the water supply to the capital.
The Supreme Court last Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi by Friday, while also instructing Haryana to facilitate the release through the Wazirabad barrage, ensuring the water reaches the Capital immediately to mitigate the shortage of drinking water.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water to Delhi, rendering the city unable to meet its daily water needs.
Citing an affidavit submitted by the Haryana government in the Supreme Court, the minister said, "The Haryana government has been lying that they have released adequate supply of water to Delhi. Their affidavit filed in the Supreme Court presents the data on actual discharge of water which has exposed their lie."
The minister also slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for blaming the AAP government for the ill maintenance of water canals and theft of water supply by illegal tankers.
"LG sahab has been exposed. He said the Munak canal is not maintained properly. The maintenance, repair, and security of the canal comes under the Haryana Irrigation Department. He also said water is being stolen from the canal. If all this is happening why doesn't he speak to Haryana CM? He only has one job, to blame the AAP government for everything," Atishi said.
The BJP, however, has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue. Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva had said.
The water crisis even prompted the Delhi government to impose a fine on those found wasting water.
The Delhi government on May 29 said a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.