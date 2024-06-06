National

Delhi Water Crisis: SC Order For Surplus Water 'A Victory For People', Says AAP's Atishi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis

File Photo
Supreme Court decision directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the national capital, terming it a "victory" for the people of the city | File Photo
info_icon

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the national capital, terming it a "victory" for the people of the city.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government has no objection and is willing to release the surplus water.

The bench also directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of surplus water released by Himachal Pradesh so that it reaches the national capital.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "I salute the Hon'ble Supreme Court for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis. This is a time that calls for coordinated effort above all else, and the SC order marks a victory for the people of Delhi and their right to water."

The national capital has been grappling with a water crisis with the Delhi government accusing Haryana of not releasing its share of water.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Ongoing Public Welfare Projects
  2. Uttarkashi Trek Turns Tragic For Trekking Group From Bengaluru, 9 Dead | What Happened
  3. Man Kills Niece And Nephew, Jumps Before Moving Train In Jaipur
  4. Heavy Rains Forecast At Places In Krishna Basin
  5. One Suffers Minor Injury During Removal Of Digital Advertising Board
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth To Feature Next In A Love Story Titled ‘Miss You’, R Madhavan Shares Actor’s First Look
  2. ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 First-Look Photos Out: Lily Collins, Ashley Park And Lucas Bravo To Reprise Their Roles
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Sanya Malhotra Choreographed A Song For THIS Aamir Khan Movie
  4. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers
  5. ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action
Sports News
  1. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Belgium Trump Montenegro 2-0; Denmark Edge Sweden 2-1 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Men In Blue Amongst The Favourites While Babar Under Pressure, Opines Latif
  3. French Open: Zverev Defeats De Minaur, Enters Fourth Straight Semi-Final - In Pics
  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 12: When, Where To Watch
  5. India At T20 World Cup: Team Has Experience And Skills To Tackle NY Pitch, Asserts Rathour
World News
  1. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  2. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
  3. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
  4. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Grey Ash
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile That Resembles Iranian Hypersonic
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9 Now; EC To Present Final Results To President
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win