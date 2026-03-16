Nearly Half Of The Sitting MLAs In West Bengal Have Criminal Cases: ADR Report

In the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), 92 (41 per cent) of 223 MLAs have declared criminal cases, while in the BJP, 42 (66 per cent) of 64 MLAs have declared criminal cases. File Photo; representative image

In the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), 92 (41 per cent) of 223 MLAs have declared criminal cases, while in the BJP, 42 (66 per cent) of 64 MLAs have declared criminal cases. File Photo; representative image