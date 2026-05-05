West Bengal Elections 2026: 'Was Asked To Pay Rs 5 Crore For MLA Ticket But I Refused': Former TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary

"I have attended meetings where all TMC ministers were summoned. Now I was given a Lollypop called MoS which basically meant nothing. If I stood up and said 'Didi I want to draw your attention to a certain problem', she would just stop us midway and say 'I don't have time for you people'." Tiwary said the longstanding issue of failing sewage and drainage systems in Howrah district was not addressed despite his repeated efforts.