Manoj Tiwary Snubbed By TMC For 2026 West Bengal Polls, Gets BJP Offer

“I came through the grind while playing cricket, and I joined politics to serve the people. I never thought beyond cricket. But I still feel it was the correct decision.” Defending his tenure as an MLA, he added, “With all honesty, I have worked. You can speak to the people of Shibpur...They will tell you whether I worked or not.” On whether he would campaign for the TMC candidate in Shibpur, Tiwary remained non-committal. “Time will say.” He also said the party has not reached out to him since the announcement.