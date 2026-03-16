IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Kick Off Preparatory Camp Ahead Of New Season

Mumbai Indians began training on Monday ahead of IPL 2026, which starts on March 28, with initial fitness and agility drills underway and stars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya set to join soon

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL Qualifier 2 Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians start pre-season training ahead of IPL 2026

  • First batch of players completed fitness and agility drills; stars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya will join soon

  • Sessions will focus on fitness, conditioning, and agility work to get players tournament-ready

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday began training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which will start on March 28.

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were the first group of players to arrive for training.

The remainder of the squad, which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

"There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it’s also the start of something serious and we know what we’re building towards."

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The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the strength and conditioning team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

MI, who had reached the playoffs last season, will open their 2026 campiagn against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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