Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water

Amid the water crisis in the national capital, the Supreme Court of India has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release surplus water and give it to Delhi.
A vacation bench of the top court directed Himachal Pradesh to supply Delhi with the 137 cusacs of surplus water available.
Furthermore, the apex court has also directed Haryana to facilitate the flow of surplus water to Hathnikhund barrage and Wazirabad in Delhi.
Supreme Court directed the Himachal government to release the water after informing and coordinating the same with the state government of Haryana. Furthermore, the Delhi government has been warned by the top court to avoid any wastage of water.
The top court's decision comes after the Delhi government filed a plea to request water supply from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.
A water crisis has gripped the national capital amid the intense heatwave-like conditions. Due to water supplies being scare, residents had resorted to calling in water tankers to store and meet their daily needs. The water woes continued as residents revealed only one tanker comes by in a day.
The Supreme Court's decision comes as a relief to Delhi residents and the surplus water coming in from Himachal Pradesh should help alleviate the acute water shortage in the national capital.
More details are awaited...