Delhi: Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Fine On Water Wastage Amid Heatwave

According to the new rules, watering lawns, and courtyards, washing cars and other vehicles using hosepipes are not allowed. It has been reported that 200 teams will be deployed across the national capital in a bid to monitor violations.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Amid intense heatwave, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for wasting water. The water supply governing body's decision came amid the water crisis in the national capital.

According to the new rules, watering lawns, and courtyards, washing of cars and other vehicles using hosepipes are not allowed. It has been reported that 200 teams will be deployed across the national capital in a bid to monitor violations. The teams will be deployed from 8 am tomorrow morning,as per reports.

Severe heat and aftermath of Cyclone Remal take effect across India. - PTI
Rain Hits Delhi After Mercury Reaches 52.3 Degrees; Cyclone Remal Leaves Several Dead In Assam | Weather Wrap

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Earlier, Water Minister Atishi also appealed to people not to wash vehicles with water pipes. Amid the heat wave, it is responsibility of all Delhiites to save water, the minister said in an appeal to the people.

"We may have to issue challans for excess use of water if people do not heed to this public appeal. Misuse of water is highly irresponsible," she said.

"Since last week, there has been a very serious water crisis in many areas of Delhi. We have almost doubled the running time of borewells in many areas from six-seven hours to 14 hours per day and the number of water tankers to deficient areas has also been increased," she said.

Bengaluru water crisis | - PTI
Bengaluru: 22 Families Fined For 'Wasting' Water Amid Ongoing Crisis

BY Outlook Web Desk

Haryana stopped Yamuna water supply to Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi

Atishi on Tuesday accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1 and while warning that the Delhi government would be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising supply of water in the national capital.

Furthermore, Atishi added that the Delhi government might approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in coming days.

Activists of the BJP hold empty water pots as they shout slogans during a protest against the state government over ongoing severe water crisis, in Bengaluru on March 12, 2024. - Getty Images
What Is The Road Ahead For Bengaluru's Looming Water Crisis? - Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Haryana has stopped release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Atishi said many areas in Delhi are grappling with water shortage and appealed to people to use water judiciously. She also warned that if people do not heed this appeal, the government may have to impose challan for excess use of water in coming days.

