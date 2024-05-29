Rain Hits Delhi After Mercury Reaches 52.3 Degrees; Cyclone Remal Leaves Several Dead In Assam | Weather Wrap

Parts of northern and central India have turned into a furnace with the mercury crossing 50 degrees Celsius in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana among several other states. Delhi recorded its all-time high temperature on Wednesday with Mungeshpur logging 52.3 degrees Celsius.
Some relief from the intense heatwave conditions could be expected after May 30, the weather department said.
The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches. In a forecast released, the IMD has urged "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave.
Meanwhile, heavy rains and storms lashed several states in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, leaving several dead and injured.
DELHI BAKES IN 52 DEGREES C
Delhi logged 52 degrees Celsius - its all-time high temperature - on Wednesday amid scorching heatwave conditions, for which the IMD had issued a red alert in the city. Delhi's Mumgeshpur recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, however, light rain hit parts of the city shortly after.
IMD had said there was a likely chance of the hot weather conditions to gradually reducing from May 29 due to a new western disturbance.
The national capital on Tuesday also saw a record-breaking temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius in most of its areas. This was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city this season, IMD said.
Mungeshpur and Narela in Delhi clocked 49.9 degrees followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Warm night conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely in Delhi during May 30 and June 1.
Notably, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday that labourers at construction sites will be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm in view of the heatwave conditions in the city.
He directed that the three-hour break has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue till temperatures go below 40 degrees Celsius.
Saxena also directed that earthen pots with drinking water be arranged at bus stops to provide relief for bus passengers, tankers with treated water of STPs should be deployed for sprinkling on the roads for respite to the people.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, explained the reason behind the increasing heat and said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."
"When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly," Palawat added.
Meanwhile the state government-run LNJP hospital said that it witnessed a surge in the number of patients coming in due to heatwave conditions.
"Yesterday, alone, we received nearly 10 patients who were affected by heat stroke," said Dr Ritu Saxena from LNJP Hospital.
Symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting and unconsciousness are common. She also advised that people should avoid stepping out, especially during peak hours.
RAJASTHAN BREACHES 50 DEGREES C MARK
Rajasthan on Tuesday continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions, with Churu recording the highest temperature of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the day temperature was recorded at 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota.
Amit the sweltering heat, as many as 18 persons, mostly homeless, were found at various locations in Kolkata in the last four days. However, the district administration did not reveal the exact reason behind the deaths, saying that it will only be so after post-mortem report.
Notably, various organisations and forums volunteered in making arrangements for drinking water, coolers, tents and shade facilities at public places.
The coaching institutes in Kota have also been directed to not conduct any kind of teaching and coaching activity between 12 and 3 pm.
For Thursday, May 29, the weather office forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many or most parts of Rajasthan. The weather office had earlier said that day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees in the next 48 hours.
HEATWAVE SWEEPS PUNJAB, HARYANA
Punjab and Haryana were also prey to the severe heatwave conditions, with Sirsa recording a maximum of 49.5 degrees Celsius and Bathinda at 47.2 degrees Celsius.
Advertisement
Haryana's Nuh also saw a record high temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, Hisar at 48.4, Rohtak at 48.1, Faridabad at 48.4 and Mahendragarh at 48.5 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile in Punjab, Jhajjar, Ambala and Karnal recorded a maximum of 48.2, 44.8 and 44.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
The IMD predicted severe heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days. Warm night conditions are also very likely at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between May 30-June 1.
YELLOW ALERT IN HIMACHAL, SCHOOLS SHUT TILL MAY 31
Maximum temperatures soared to 45 degrees Celsius mark in Himachal Pradesh's Una, prompting authorities to order closure of schools till May 31.
Advertisement
All schools would remain closed till May 31 following heat wave in the district, deputy commissioner Jatin Lal said.
The day temperatures were recorded at an above normal level with Dhaulakuan at 43.2 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 42.7 degree C, Chamba 40.6 degree C, Kangra 40.8 degree C, Sundernagar 40.6 degree C and Mandi 40 degree C.
The Shimla MeT office issued a yellow warning for isolated places in the low hills area and forecast a wet spell in mid and high hills till June 2.
The IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Himachal on May 29 as well.
Advertisement
NO RELIEF FROM HEAT FOR JAMMU PLAINS
Mercury breached 43 degrees Celsius mark in Jammu on Tuesday, which is 4.5 notches above the season average in the region. The minimum temperature, however, was below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The weather office said that heatwave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days. "There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days," an advisory issued by the department said.
The administration has also pressed into service water tankers to sprinke water jets on the city roads as an attempt to tackle the rising heatwave conditions.
Advertisement
The weather department's advisory also predicted a slight respite from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of Kashmir and some hilly areas of Jammu.
"People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave," MeT official S C Sharma said.
UNCOMFORTABLE HEAT IN BIHAR FOR NEXT 3-4 DAYS
Bihar also reeled under blistering heat as the day temperatures crossed 44 degrees Celsius at nine places across the state on Tuesday.
Advertisement
IMD scientist Ashish Kumar said that Aurangabad was the hottest in the state at 47.7 degrees Celsius. "This is the highest temperature of this season in Bihar," he added.
"Gaya at 46.8 deg C on Tuesday recorded its hottest day in the last 11 years," Kumar said.
The IMD forecast that the uncomfortable heat is likely to continue across the state for another three to four days.
"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration," a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.
Amid the intensely hot weather, students have also been falling unconscious in the Begusarai district.
Advertisement
Roshan Kushwaha, District Magistrate said, "Information was received that in a school, due to rising temperature health of students deteriorated....They were brought to the hospital for treatment...The condition of all the students is alright and there is nothing to worry about."
"To monitor the incidents happening due to increasing heat, education officers have been given orders...Orders have also been given to provide basic things for immediate treatment in schools like ORS," he added.
RAIN FURY KILLS 4 ASSAM, INJURES 18 AFTER CYCLONE REMAL
Four persons were killed and 18 others were injured in separate incidents in Assam as heavy downpour lashed the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the inclement weather is likely to continue in Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj with very heavy rainfall and squally wind of about 40-50 km/hour, gusting up to 60 km/hour.
The storm over east Bangladesh is moving east-northeast at 15 km/hour and is expected to weaken by tonight, he said on Tuesday. "I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sarma said in a post on X.
Advertisement
A red alert was issued for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, while an orange alert was issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bajali, Barpeta, and Nalbari.
Notably, schools and educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut till May 29.
"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Assam during next 7 days," IMD's bulletin read.
HEAVY RAINS, STORM IN TRIPURA LEAVE 746 PEOPLE HOMELESS
As many as 746 people were left in homeless in Tripura in the aftermath of severe cyclonic storm Remal.
Advertisement
Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that though there was no loss of life, the cyclone left a trail of destruction in the power and agriculture sectors, with a total loss estimated at over Rs 10 crore.
Several low-lying habitations witnessed flooding, which rendered 746 people homeless, who have taken shelter in 15 relief camps, Chowdhury said.
Chowdhury said the water level in major rivers in the state is flowing along the flood-warning level due to downpour across the state's eight districts. The administration is working round the clock to normalise the situation, he said.
Fishermen have also been advised to not venture into the rivers, lakes and ponds, he said, adding that the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for financial assistance to the flood-affected people.
Advertisement
IMD Agartala Director, Partha Roy said, "With the cyclone having weakened, the situation is slowly getting back to normal. The monsoon is expected to arrive here by next week."
Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Mizoram and Tripura during next five days, IMD's bulletin said.
MANIPUR SCHOOLS SHUT FOR 3 DAYS AMID HEAVY RAINS
All the schools in Manipur will remain closed for three days from May 29 in wake of the inclement weather and destruction caused to several households and establishment after Cyclone Remal's landfall.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that measures have been taken to regulate the rising water level of rivers caused by the heavy rainfall.
Advertisement
"In view of the widespread destruction and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and floods that followed and in anticipation of the same in the following days...all schools of the state...will stay closed on May 29, May 30 and May 31," an order issued by the Directorate of Education (S) said.
Incessant rain caused the Sekmai river to overflow in the Imphal West district and inundated several houses. A few pucca structures were also washed away by the overflowing water, officials said.
"Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Manipur during the next five days," IMD forecast said.
Advertisement
HEAVY RAINFALL KILLS 2 IN MEGHALAYA
Two persons were killed and 500 others were injured in the heavy rains that lashed the state of Meghalaya after Cyclone Remal.
A State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) report said that the continuous downpour in the past 24 hours has affected around 17 villages and damaged several houses.
Nearly 500 people were injured in rain-related incidents across the state, including North Garo Hills, the “worst-affected” district, where 125 houses have been damaged, a senior SDMA officer told PTI.
"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Meghalaya during next seven days," IMD's bulletin said.
Advertisement
(With PTI inputs)