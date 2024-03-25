Bengaluru: 22 Families Fined For ‘Wasting’ Water Amid Ongoing Crisis

Amidst the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, at least 22 families have been fined by the authorities in the city for wasting water in avoidable purposes including washing cars. Reportedly, each family has been slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation.
The families had been using Cauvery water for non–essential purposes amid the severe shortage of water in the state, reports mentioned.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected a total of Rs 1.1 lakh as a fine from the 22 families. According to the report, the BWSSB acted on the complaints received through social media, where people were found using drinking water to clean cars, garden, and other avoidable purposes.
The south division of BWSSB is reportedly strict with the wastage of water, when compared to the different divisions and keeps an eye on the complaints from residents.
Earlier, BWSSB banned the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for activities such as pool dances and rain dances during Holi celebrations in the city.
Currently, the authorities are looking at treated water as a potential solution to overcome the water shortage in the city as it can be used for all non-essential purposes instead of Cauvery water which is used for drinking needs.
The reports also mentioned that Bengaluru's water supply board is now mulling to fill the dried lakes of the city with treated wastewater that can help the borewells recharge ahead of peak summer.