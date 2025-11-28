UEFA hands Atletico Madrid 30,000 euros fine for racist behaviour by fans
UEFA further slapped an additional 10,000 fine to for fans throwing objects at Arsenal’s stadium
Atletico also face a one-game ban on ticket selling of one away European fixture
Atletico Madrid was fined and put on probation by UEFA on Thursday as punishment for racist behavior by fans at a Champions League game against Arsenal.
Atletico had been charged with “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for fans making money noises and Nazi salutes at a 4-0 loss in London last month. Fans of Atletico have previously targeted Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, with similar racial abuse.
UEFA fined Atletico 30,000 euros ($35,000) and ordered a one-game ban on selling tickets to fans for a European away game, which was deferred for one year of probation. Atletico also must pay a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,600) for fans throwing objects at Arsenal’s stadium.