Water Crisis: Legal Action Against Drilling Unauthorised Borewells In Bengaluru: BWSSB

Starting March 15, people can seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on the official website of the Board and approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said.

PTI
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Amid the water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits. 

Starting March 15, people can seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on the official website of the Board and approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said. 

BWSSB said in an order that before drilling borewells for personal or other use in Bengaluru city, it is mandatory to obtain permission from concerned authorities as per section 11 of Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011.

It cited lack of adequate rainwater as a reason for decline in ground water level and said many borewells in the city have dried up. 

Officials also suspect that ground water level in the city is also decreasing due to "unscientific drilling" of borewells.

According to the order, borewells should be drilled only in those places where permission has been granted by the concerned authorities and if they are done in unauthorised places, legal action will be taken as per rules. 

The order comes just days after BWSSB  banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes  -- cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains -- in Bengaluru and stated that violators would be fined Rs 5,000.

Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use potable water only for drinking, according to the March seven order.

