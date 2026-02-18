Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy: J&K Enter Maiden Final; Former Champions Left Stunned In Kalyani
Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by reaching the Ranji Trophy finals for the first time in their 67-year history. They defeated two-time former champions Bengal by six wickets on day four of the semi-final in Kalyani on Wednesday. Set a target of 126, J&K chased it down in 34.4 overs, with Vanshaj Sharma (43 not out) and Abdul Samad (30 not out) steering them past the finish line. At stumps on day three, J&K were 43/2, and lost overnight batter Shubham Pundir (27) and skipper Paras Dogra (9) early on day four. But Vanshaj and Samad dug in with a 55-run partnership. This was after pace spearhead Auqib Nabi had wreaked havoc by taking nine wickets in the match. J&K first participated in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959-60 season. During the 2013-14 season, they qualified for the knockouts for the first time in over a decade.
