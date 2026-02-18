Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy: J&K Enter Maiden Final; Former Champions Left Stunned In Kalyani

Jammu and Kashmir players with their coach and support staff pose for a group photo after their victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

1/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma, right, celebrates after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





2/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma with teammates celebrates after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





3/10 Jammu and Kashmir's players lift their coach Ajay Sharma as they celebrate the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





4/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





5/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Abdul Samad plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





6/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





7/10 Bengal's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





8/10 Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





9/10 Jammu and Kashmir's Abdul Samad plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





10/10 Kalyani: Bengal's Akash Deep with teammates celebrates the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





