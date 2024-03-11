Bengaluru Residents Call For Work-From-Home Amid Water Crisis

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, acknowledging the severity of the situation. He stated, "In the last 30-40 years, we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier, we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected."

Shivakumar also provided insights into the challenges faced by the city, mentioning, "Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct." Despite the difficulties, he assured the public that the government has taken control of the situation and organized tanker deliveries to supply water to affected areas.