Bengaluru Water Crisis: From Water Rationing To Advisories By Housing Societies | In Pics

Bengaluru, the Karnataka city facing a severe water crisis, has been witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it has received little rainfall in part due to climate change. Videos and pictures have flooded social media platforms, showing residents struggling to get water for their basic necessities in Bengaluru. Water rationing, housing society advisories to use water sparingly, and people skipping work to make it to long queues for stocking up on essential water supply, underline the grim reality for this bustling tech hub.

March 18, 2024
Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A woman carries home pots filled with potable water collected from a private tanker in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it’s received little rainfall in part due to human-caused climate change.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
S. Prasad, who lives with his wife and two children in a housing society, is reflected in the mirror as he shows the tap with no running water inside his apartment, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Residents of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, collect potable water from a private tanker in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Water leaks from a private tanker en route to deliver the potable water to customers of a residential area in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Barrels filled with water are covered with blankets to prevent them from the heat in a low-income settlement of Whitefield neighborhood, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Residents of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, collect potable water from a private tanker in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
High-rise residential buildings housing thousands of people facing water crisis stand in Whitefield neighborhood of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Potable water is loaded into a private water tanker from a temporary pond created to store groundwater later to be sold at high costs to offices and apartments, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Laborers work to drill a borewell for groundwater in Bengaluru. Groundwater, relied on by over a third of the city's 13 million-strong population, is fast running out.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, walks past the empty water cans outside her house in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A motorist rides with his family past the stacked empty drinking water cans to be transported for refilling in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, draws water from a sump inside her house in Bengaluru.

