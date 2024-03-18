National

Bengaluru Water Crisis: From Water Rationing To Advisories By Housing Societies | In Pics

Bengaluru, the Karnataka city facing a severe water crisis, has been witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it has received little rainfall in part due to climate change. Videos and pictures have flooded social media platforms, showing residents struggling to get water for their basic necessities in Bengaluru. Water rationing, housing society advisories to use water sparingly, and people skipping work to make it to long queues for stocking up on essential water supply, underline the grim reality for this bustling tech hub.