Bengaluru Water Crisis: From Water Rationing To Advisories By Housing Societies | In Pics

A woman carries home pots filled with potable water collected from a private tanker in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it’s received little rainfall in part due to human-caused climate change.
S. Prasad, who lives with his wife and two children in a housing society, is reflected in the mirror as he shows the tap with no running water inside his apartment, in Bengaluru.
Residents of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, collect potable water from a private tanker in Bengaluru.
Water leaks from a private tanker en route to deliver the potable water to customers of a residential area in Bengaluru.
Barrels filled with water are covered with blankets to prevent them from the heat in a low-income settlement of Whitefield neighborhood, in Bengaluru.
High-rise residential buildings housing thousands of people facing water crisis stand in Whitefield neighborhood of Bengaluru.
Potable water is loaded into a private water tanker from a temporary pond created to store groundwater later to be sold at high costs to offices and apartments, in Bengaluru.
Laborers work to drill a borewell for groundwater in Bengaluru. Groundwater, relied on by over a third of the city's 13 million-strong population, is fast running out.
A resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, walks past the empty water cans outside her house in Bengaluru.
A motorist rides with his family past the stacked empty drinking water cans to be transported for refilling in Bengaluru.
A resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a low-income settlement in the shadows of global software companies in Whitefield neighborhood, draws water from a sump inside her house in Bengaluru.