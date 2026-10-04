KL Rahul's Century Goes In Vain As Shai Hope's Historic 162 Powers West Indies To Record Chase In 3rd ODI
In the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh, West Indies pulled off their highest-ever successful ODI chase to defeat India by five wickets and avoid a series whitewash. Opting to bat, India posted a formidable 351/7, anchored by brilliant centuries from KL Rahul (129*) and strong knocks from Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (55). In response, West Indies captain Shai Hope played a legendary, cramps-battling knock of 162 not out off 143 balls. Supported by Amir Jangoo’s 67, Hope expertly marshalled the chase, guiding the visitors past the target with ten balls to spare to seal a stunning consolation win.
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