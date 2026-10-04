KL Rahul's Century Goes In Vain As Shai Hope's Historic 162 Powers West Indies To Record Chase In 3rd ODI

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In the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh, West Indies pulled off their highest-ever successful ODI chase to defeat India by five wickets and avoid a series whitewash. Opting to bat, India posted a formidable 351/7, anchored by brilliant centuries from KL Rahul (129*) and strong knocks from Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (55). In response, West Indies captain Shai Hope played a legendary, cramps-battling knock of 162 not out off 143 balls. Supported by Amir Jangoo’s 67, Hope expertly marshalled the chase, guiding the visitors past the target with ten balls to spare to seal a stunning consolation win.

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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights
West Indies' Shai Hope, second right, greets India's K L Rahul after winning the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights
India's players pose for photographs with the series trophy after winning the One Day International (ODI) cricket series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Rohit Sharmaa
From left, India's Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Dhruv Jurel pose for photographs during the trophy ceremony after winning the One Day International (ODI) cricket series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Shai Hope
West Indies' Shai Hope, left, and Gudakesh Motie interact between the wickets during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 West Indies Shai Hope plays a shot
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Shai Hope celebrates his century
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates his century during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights John Campbell gets bowled
West Indies' John Campbell gets bowled by India's Mohammed Siraj during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Indias KL Rahul celebrates his century
India's KL Rahul celebrates his century during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights KL Rahul plays a shot
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 Alzarri Joseph runs out Indias Anshul Kamboj
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph runs out India's Anshul Kamboj during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 Indias Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot
India's Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Rohit Sharma plays a shot
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights
West Indies' players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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