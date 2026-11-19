Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Tom Latham for a two-ball duck
Latham is bowled after misjudging Bumrah's late inswing
India opt for four frontline seamers in Wellington
India got off to a sensational start in the opening Test against New Zealand as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham for a duck in the third over. The two-match Test series began at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19, with Shubman Gill winning the toss and electing to bowl first.
India went into the contest with a pace-heavy attack, featuring four frontline seamers. Jasprit Bumrah justified the decision almost immediately, producing a beauty to send the New Zealand captain back to the pavilion.
Jasprit Bumrah Bamboozles Tom Latham With First-Over Beauty
Bumrah needed just three deliveries to make an impact, producing a sensational delivery to dismiss the New Zealand skipper. Bowling full and around the fourth-stump line, the Indian speedster got the ball to straighten before bringing it back in sharply.
Latham expected the delivery to move away and decided to leave it, but the late movement caught him completely off guard. The ball sneaked past his bat and crashed into the off-stump, leaving the opener with no time to react.
Latham departed for a two-ball duck, handing India their first breakthrough in the third over. Bumrah celebrated with his arms outstretched as his teammates joined him. New Zealand lost their skipper in the very first over of the match, giving India the perfect start after Gill's decision to bowl first.
India Opt for Four Seamers
India's decision to field four frontline pacers paid immediate dividends. Bumrah led the attack alongside Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, with Washington Sundar providing the spin option. The green Basin Reserve surface was expected to offer movement and bounce, making pace the preferred strategy.