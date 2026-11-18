However, Nayanthara sees the 'Lady Superstar' moniker as a mixed bag. She's aware of the responsibility embedded in the title. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara admitted, "The kind of backlash that I have had just for this title is unbelievable. And for the past five to six years, I think I have been telling and literally begging all my producers, directors of all the films not to put that title card. Because I am so scared. My career is not defined by the title or the tag, or I am not trying to snatch away someone's title. It's not about that. It really doesn't mean anything to me."