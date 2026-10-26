Makers welcomed Nayanthara on board, adding to Dharman's official rollout.
Dharman is being mounted as a commercial entertainer with action at its core.
Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will reunite for the fifth time after Chandramukhi, Kuselan, Darbar and Annaatthe.
Nayanthara has officially joined Rajinikanth’s Dharman, her reunion with the superstar after five years. The new addition adds more star power to one of the most anticipated upcoming Tamil films.
The Tamil film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Dharman will be Rajinikanth's second film after Jailer 2.
Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth's Dharman
The announcement matters because it brings Rajinikanth and Nayanthara together on screen again. The pairing has drawn strong audience interest over the years.
The makers confirmed Nayanthara's casting with a poster. They shared an image of the actress and wrote, “Some Eyes say it all 🔥 THE CHARISMA ARRIVES (sic).”
Later, the makers shared a silhouette of Nayanthara and Rajinikanth and wrote, “THE AURA IS DOUBLE Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN (sic).”
Director Ashwath Marimuthu, sharing the poster, wrote, “Welcome on board mam (sic).”
About Dharman cast and crew
Rajinikanth heads the action-driven film. Simran, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna are also part of the project. Simran reunites with Rajinikanth after Petta (2019) and Kamal Haasan after Panchathanthiram (2002) and Pammal K Sambandam (2002).
Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have shared screen space in four Tamil films — Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020) and Annaatthe (2021).
The details of Nayanthara’s character are kept under wraps.
Sundar C was first announced as the film's director in November last year, but he exited the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Later, Cibi Chakravarthi was taken on board, but he dropped out as well. Then filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu was confirmed as the director at a grand title launch event in Chennai.
Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.
Dharman release date
It was tentatively planned for Pongal/January 2027, but some reports suggest that it has been pushed to April 30, 2027, to avoid a box-office clash with Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.
The confirmed release date of Dharman is awaited.