Shankar confirmed on Thursday that Indian 3 has gone on floors.
The director shared posters on social media with the line “the resurgence begins”.
Lyca Productions posted the announcement in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Shankar has confirmed that Indian 3 has gone on floors, ending rumours that the third part in the franchise had been shelved. On Thursday (October 8), the director shared posters of the film on social media, sparking fresh fan reaction.
Indian 3 shoot starts
Three riders race across the poster on horseback, with the line "the resurgence begins" pointing to the start of filming. The caption says "war mode".
Lyca Productions also posted the artwork in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, writing, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode."
Have a look at the post here.
How fans reacted to the announcement
The announcement drew mixed responses online. Some fans welcomed the update while some criticised the decision.
One commented, "Nv champina chavani paamu vi ra Shankaruuu #indian3 (You are like the snake that cannot be killed)." Another wrote, "Still, I have faith in you. Hoping to witness the greatest comeback ever!"
Some viewers shared the mid-credit clip from the last film. They paired it with comments such as, "Only reason to hype for Indian 3," and "Main Reason to Hype Indian 3."
One X user wrote, "U should have released a good new video footage to keep some hype among the audience as u r announcing sequels to a flop project. This type of announcement will only encourage trolls."
About Indian franchise
The franchise started with Indian in 1996. Kamal Haasan played dual roles as Senapathy, the former freedom fighter known as Indian, and Chandrabose. The film closed with Indian killing his own son as he fought corruption in the country.
That film was a blockbuster, not just in its original, but also in the dubbed versions.
Indian 2 sent Senapathy back to India after a group of students urged him to return when corruption reappeared in the country.
The third instalment will tell the story of Senapathy’s father, Veerasekaran Balaram.
Indian 3 release date hasn't been announced yet.