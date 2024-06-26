Art & Entertainment

Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part

Filmmaker S Shankar revealed how he shot for Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Indian 3’ simultaneously.

YouTube
Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker S Shankar have finally confirmed that the much-awaited ‘Indian 2’ (Hindustani 2) will be released in two parts – ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Indian 3’. The third part will be released in cinemas in 2025, a few months after the second part comes out in theatres on July 12.

Revealing how both the films were shot simultaneously, Kamal, at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, said, “That’s the choice of the director. I’ll talk for myself. When I made Vishwaroop, we read the script, it was 350 pages long. I was told to edit it and that it’d turn into a fantastic film. On day one in Vishwaroop, I was shooting for Vishwaroop part 2. I had made the decision, and told my crew that this film is going to be in two parts. I told them that we had embarked on a journey to make two films and that they’ll be paid as such. I was shooting sporadically, back and forth between two films. And that’s the kind of decision that Shankar made.”

Kamal further shared how Shankar managed to get Lyca Productions to support both his films, and said, “I’m very sure we would have given him hell and said, no, let’s make one film that was there in his mind. And above all, like I was ready to do that. There are many competent directors who are waiting for the right producer to make one film. He got the opportunity to make two. Why not use it? That’s what he must have thought. That’s what I think.”

While he had only one film, ‘Indian 2’, in mind, the third part came about while the second one was being shot. Shankar said, “I would like to explain. Because the part one only revolves around one state. That part one itself is 3 hours 20 minutes film. Now the story spreads all over the country, to all the states. So naturally the story has become big. Actually, our initial idea was to do only one part.”

Last but not the least, the filmmaker said that he realised that he was able to see there are two parts in the story. “And each part has its own strength and whole form and engaging scenes and a start, a body and a climax. So it evolved automatically in two parts,” Shankar signed off.

The trailer of ‘Indian 2’ was recently released. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, it features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  4. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  5. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
Entertainment News
  1. 'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere
  2. Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part
  3. Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls ‘New York’ Turning Point In His Career, Says Story Is Still Relevant
  4. Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan
Sports News
  1. Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Gulbadin Naib Amid Fake Injury Allegations During AFG Vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Match
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa's 'Near Misses' Stay In The Past, Says Coach Rob Walter
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: WCL Announces Broadcast Partners By Region, Check Details
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W Test Preview: 'Inter-Zonal Tourney' Prepared Indian Players For Red Ball, Says Coach Amol Muzumdar
  5. Venezuela Vs Mexico Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 2 Game
World News
  1. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  2. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
  3. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
  4. ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali
  5. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General