'Indian 2' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy To Get Rid Of The Rot In The System

The trailer of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' is here. Directed by Shankar, the movie will release in cinemas in July 2024.

Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2'
Actor Kamal Haasan is showing no signs of slowing down. After much anticipation, the trailer of ‘Indian 2’ is here. The trailer has already become the talk of the town. Fans of the actor cannot get enough of the actor in the movie. ‘Indian 2’ is a sequel to ‘Indian’ which was released in 1996. From the looks of it, the movie is going to be bigger and better.

The 2:37 minute-long trailer of ‘Indian 2’ opens with quick shots of popular Indian cities. A voiceover criticizes the country and mentions how there are no jobs for the educated and whatever jobs are there do not pay fair. The voiceover mentions how people do not get benefits despite paying their taxes. Siddharth gets a powerful introduction as he mentions that people only complain and do nothing to change the system. He mentions how the country needs a ‘hunting dog’ and that is when Kamal Haasan is introduced as Senapathy, a freedom fighter. The movie will revolve around how Senapathy fights the rotten elements.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Indian 2’ here.

The plot of ‘Indian 2’ is promising because who does not want to watch a vigilante film? But watching an aged Kamal Haasan perform all those stunts is actually quite painful. He sticks out like a sore thumb and every action looks fake and staged. Siddharth packs a powerful performance, but he is overshadowed by Haasan. However, the plot isn’t something that has not been explored before in any movie.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Indian 2’, one fan said, “Kamal + Shankar + Anirudh BGM = Waiting for Senapathy vs Badman Gulshan Grover clash.” A second fan mentioned, “Dont know the storyline, but the appearance of Kamal Sir and actions were more relatable then than now. He was a 70-year-old man which technically made him around 98 years old. Anyways, I'm still gonna watch.” A third fan commented, “Listening to Netaji gives me goosebumps always. The politician a country needs.”

Directed by Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is set to release in cinemas in July 2024.

