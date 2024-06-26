The 2:37 minute-long trailer of ‘Indian 2’ opens with quick shots of popular Indian cities. A voiceover criticizes the country and mentions how there are no jobs for the educated and whatever jobs are there do not pay fair. The voiceover mentions how people do not get benefits despite paying their taxes. Siddharth gets a powerful introduction as he mentions that people only complain and do nothing to change the system. He mentions how the country needs a ‘hunting dog’ and that is when Kamal Haasan is introduced as Senapathy, a freedom fighter. The movie will revolve around how Senapathy fights the rotten elements.