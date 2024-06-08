Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Plays A 'Headstrong, Confident Girl’ In Kamal Haasan-Starrer ‘Indian 2’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.

The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film. Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character. Sharing insights into her character in ‘Indian 2', Rakul said: "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."

“It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me,” she added. 'Indian 2', a sequel to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie sees Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

Apart from 'Indian 2', Rakul has a busy schedule ahead. The actress is currently filming for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and will soon be seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has ‘Ameeri’ in the pipeline, starring Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested In UP Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks On Modi, Yogi
  2. Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Results Of Over 1,500 Students Who Got Grace Marks In NEET UG 2024
  3. Bodies Of All 4 Students Who Drowned In Russian River Recovered, Being Flown To India
  4. IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala On June 8
  5. LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Suffers ‘Weird Cramp’ During Edinburgh Leg Of Eras Tour
  2. Rakul Preet Singh Plays A 'Headstrong, Confident Girl’ In Kamal Haasan-Starrer ‘Indian 2’
  3. Kareena Kapoor Poses With 'Soul Sister' Malaika Arora During Girls' Night With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora
  4. Amitabh Bachchan To Make A Special Appearance In Gujarati Film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'
  5. Amitabh Bachchan To Collaborate With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peek Into The Untitled Project
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Hits Hasaranga For Three Sixes In Game-Changing Over - Watch
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: True Game-Changers Score Over 2 Runs Per Ball, Opines Sidhu
  3. French Open Final: Alexander Zverev Happy With Tough Path To Roland Garros Title Round
  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  2. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  3. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
  4. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  5. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony