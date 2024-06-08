Rakul Preet Singh Plays A 'Headstrong, Confident Girl’ In Kamal Haasan-Starrer ‘Indian 2’

The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film. Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character. Sharing insights into her character in ‘Indian 2', Rakul said: "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."