Kamal Haasan Announces Release Date For 'Indian 2: Zero Tolerance'

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2: Zero Tolerance" will release in theatres on July 12.

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Haasan shared the news in a post on X where he shared the first look from the movie that shows a silhouette of a man riding a horse.

"#Indian2 Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024! #1stSingleFromIndian," he captioned the photo.

"Indian 2: Zero Tolerance" is a sequel to the 1996 hit film "Indian", which featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar.

A R Rahman was the composer of this hit film, the movie was directed by S. Shankar.

Shankar is returning to direct "Indian 2", which has been in production since 2019 and was put on hold due to the pandemic and an accident that occurred on the set in 2020.

Besides Haasan, the sequel stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Haasan also urged fans to cast their votes.

"Ek HINDUSTANI Ek VOTE Ek AAWAAZ Become the change you want! VOTE RESPONSIBLY," he posted.

