'Indian 2' Netizens Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Leave An Impact On The Fans

After an arduous wait of over two decades, S Shankar and Kamal Haasan have come out with the sequel of their 1996 hit film. ‘Indian 2’ was released in theatres today in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie has become the talk of the town as Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy – a freedom fighter turned vigilante who has taken it upon himself to fight the rot in the system. After the theatrical release of the film, netizens have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their first reviews. Judging by these reviews, the sequel has failed to work its magic on the audience.