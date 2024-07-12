South Cinema

'Indian 2' Netizens Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Leave An Impact On The Fans

Starring Kamal Haasan, 'Indian 2' has released theatrically. Here's how netizens have reacted to the much-awaited sequel.

A still from 'Indian 2' Photo: X
After an arduous wait of over two decades, S Shankar and Kamal Haasan have come out with the sequel of their 1996 hit film. ‘Indian 2’ was released in theatres today in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie has become the talk of the town as Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy – a freedom fighter turned vigilante who has taken it upon himself to fight the rot in the system. After the theatrical release of the film, netizens have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their first reviews. Judging by these reviews, the sequel has failed to work its magic on the audience.

Amutha Bharathi, a user on X, expressed his disappointment. He wrote, “#Indian2 - Anirudh's BGM were DISAPPOINTED!! Badly missed the classical touch of ARRahman's Music. Whenever Indian Part-1 themes have been retained...had a nostalgic High theatrical moments.”

A second user wrote, “Not Engaging at all…No shankar mark…No emotional connection…Did Shankar direct this movie for real?”

A third user, who goes by the name Venky Reviews, said that ‘Indian 2’ is “outdated.” He wrote, “#Indian2 is an outdated and tedious movie. Though the movie tries to give honest messages, it’s done in a boring way with no proper emotion or drama at all. Shankar tried to repeat the screenplay of his old movies but failed to recreate the magic big time.”

Another user commented, “That’s as much of a mokka padam as it can get. Shankar is standard but filled with the most nonsensical scenes you’ve heard of, absolutely no plot other than “Indian is coming”, and melodrama that runs Glycerin stocks through the roof. Anirudh is trying but what can he do?”

Another user echoed the same sentiment and he mentioned, “The story is completely outdated one the dialogues wasn’t that much supportive for the movie…Shankar deserves a current-gen writer who put all this together which might work for today’s generation.”

A user, who goes by the name Martin Lutherking, called Haasan’s performance the strong point in the film. He said, “‘Indian 2’ is a mixed bag, with some notable highs but also some disappointing lows. The film’s strongest asset is undoubtedly Kamal Hassan. The visuals are also impressive.”

A user mentioned, “Silly, stupid and childish. The one-line review. And this is just 1st half.  #Bharateeyudu2 #indian2”

Starring Kamal Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ has been helmed by S Shankar. Fans still have their hopes pinned on ‘Indian 3’ which is slated to release next year. The sequel has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

