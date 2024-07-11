'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' have ignited an anticipation among moviegoers. Both films, which are of different genres, are all set to hit the screens tomorrow, July 12. 'Indian 2' marks Kamal Haasan and director Shankar's reunion after 28 years. It is a sequel to the 1996 Tamil film which was a cult. Haasan, 69, will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy. The buzz of the film is positive and pre-sales collections are also pretty good. 'Sarfira', on the other hand, is not being able to create the hype as compared to 'Indian 2'. However, the early reviews of the Sudha Kongara directorial is positive. Akshay Kumar starrer is the Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Tamil film 'Soorarai Potru' (2020). Outlook India spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar who opened up about both the films and also predicted the day 1 box office collections.