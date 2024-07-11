After almost 28 years, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel of ‘Indian.’ Titled ‘Indian 2’, the movie is all set to release in theatres on July 2. Speaking at the press meet of ‘Indian 2’ in Kochi, director S Shankar revealed that he has a special surprise regarding ‘Indian 3’ for those who decide to catch the sequel in theatres.
Speaking to the media about ‘Indian 2’, director S Shankar revealed that there is a high chance of the trailer of ‘Indian 3’ being shown at the end credits of the much-awaited sequel. The director mentioned that if the post-production of ‘Indian 3’ is wrapped up on schedule, the audience can get a glimpse of the trailer of ‘Indian 3’ in cinemas.
Shankar also mentioned that he plans to release ‘Indian 3’ within six months of the release of ‘Indian 2.’ He said, “It's possible within six months if everything goes well. If the VFX works are done, then it is possible. Additionally, I want to give out one more information. You can see the trailer for ‘Indian 3’ at the end of ‘Indian 2’.”
What is ‘Indian 2’ all about?
Starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ revolves around Senapathy – a freedom fighter turned vigilante – who takes it upon himself to fight corruption and other evils in the country.
Why was ‘Indian 2’ delayed?
Haasan had announced ‘Indian 2’ in 2017. Initially, Sri Venkateswara Creations was involved but withdrew a month later because of the rising costs in production. Lyca Productions, then, took over. Principal photography began in January 2019 and proceeded intermittently over five years, concluding in March 2024. In 2020, an accident that resulted in the deaths of some crew members and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year delay in filming until Red Giant Movies joined as co-producers.