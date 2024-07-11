South Cinema

'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer

At a recent media interaction, director S Shankar said that a special surprise will await the audience who watch 'Indian 2' in theatres. The movie is set to release on July 12.

YouTube
Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After almost 28 years, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel of ‘Indian.’ Titled ‘Indian 2’, the movie is all set to release in theatres on July 2. Speaking at the press meet of ‘Indian 2’ in Kochi, director S Shankar revealed that he has a special surprise regarding ‘Indian 3’ for those who decide to catch the sequel in theatres.

Speaking to the media about ‘Indian 2’, director S Shankar revealed that there is a high chance of the trailer of ‘Indian 3’ being shown at the end credits of the much-awaited sequel. The director mentioned that if the post-production of ‘Indian 3’ is wrapped up on schedule, the audience can get a glimpse of the trailer of ‘Indian 3’ in cinemas.

Shankar also mentioned that he plans to release ‘Indian 3’ within six months of the release of ‘Indian 2.’ He said, “It's possible within six months if everything goes well. If the VFX works are done, then it is possible. Additionally, I want to give out one more information. You can see the trailer for ‘Indian 3’ at the end of ‘Indian 2’.”

What is ‘Indian 2’ all about?

Starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ revolves around Senapathy – a freedom fighter turned vigilante – who takes it upon himself to fight corruption and other evils in the country.

Why was ‘Indian 2’ delayed?

Haasan had announced ‘Indian 2’ in 2017. Initially, Sri Venkateswara Creations was involved but withdrew a month later because of the rising costs in production. Lyca Productions, then, took over. Principal photography began in January 2019 and proceeded intermittently over five years, concluding in March 2024. In 2020, an accident that resulted in the deaths of some crew members and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year delay in filming until Red Giant Movies joined as co-producers.

Directed by S Shankar, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 250 crores.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  3. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
  4. WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada Positive For Third-Place Finish As Alphonso Davies' X-Ray Results Negative
  3. USA Football Sacks Coach Gregg Berhalter After Copa America 2024 Collapse: Time For Jurgen Klopp?
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  5. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  3. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  4. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  5. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  2. What Mihir Drank With His 2 Friends Before Accident & Why Was He Served Alcohol | Details
  3. We The Power: People's Movements And The Fight Against Climate Change
  4. The Sea In Their Blood: How Climate Change Is Crippling Mumbai's Fishing Community
  5. Farmers To Resume Agitation, Submit Demands To PM, LoP: Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  2. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  3. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  4. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
  5. Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Palestine War After 9 Months
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Search Op On After Blast Across LoC; Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18