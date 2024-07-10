After over two decades, the sequel of ‘Indian’ is all set to be released in theatres. Starring Kamal Haasan, ‘Indian 2’ has found itself in a soup ahead of its grand release. An FIR has been filed against the film by a martial arts teacher from Kerala. In his complaint, he has asked the court to issue a ban on the film for its use of the techniques of Varma Kalai – a martial art form from Kerala.
As reported by ANI, the complaint has been filed by Aasan Rajendran – a martial arts teacher in Kerala. Rajendran had allegedly trained Kamal Haasan for ‘Indian.’ In his complaint, he mentioned that the makers have used ‘Varma Kalai’ in ‘Indian 2’ without his permission. He added that the makers used the martial arts techniques without his approval. Varma Kalai is a martial art from Kerala that includes a mix of traditional yoga, alternative medicine, and martial arts. In this technique, pressure spots are utilized to either promote healing or cause harm.
The case has been filed in the Madurai court and the first hearing was on July 9. The news hearing has been pushed to a later date by the makers of ‘Indian 2’ as they sought more time to respond to Rajendran. Rajendran, an instructor at Madurai’s HMS Colony, teaches martial arts. He filed an appeal stating that the 1996 film ‘Indian’ credited him with teaching Haasan the Varma Kalai skills. He has now requested the court to ban the release of the upcoming movie in theatres and on OTT platforms, claiming that the team used the martial arts techniques he taught the actor in the first film without his permission.
Set to release in theatres on July 12, ‘Indian 2’ stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simhaa in key roles. The movie has been directed by S Shankar.