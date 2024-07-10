The case has been filed in the Madurai court and the first hearing was on July 9. The news hearing has been pushed to a later date by the makers of ‘Indian 2’ as they sought more time to respond to Rajendran. Rajendran, an instructor at Madurai’s HMS Colony, teaches martial arts. He filed an appeal stating that the 1996 film ‘Indian’ credited him with teaching Haasan the Varma Kalai skills. He has now requested the court to ban the release of the upcoming movie in theatres and on OTT platforms, claiming that the team used the martial arts techniques he taught the actor in the first film without his permission.