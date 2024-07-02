Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan And Kamal Haasan To Join Forces For Atlee's Next Action Thriller? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for an action thriller. Here's what we know.

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan Photo: Facebook
With the success of ‘Jawan’, director Atlee has proven himself as a meticulous filmmaker. After the success of the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer, it was reported that the director will be making an actioner with Salman Khan and superstar Rajinikanth in lead roles. However, a recent report has revealed that the director has now zeroed in on Khan and Kamal Haasan for his upcoming film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next film. The movie is touted to be a mega-budget action film that will be produced by Sun Pictures. The report mentioned that both the actors are responding positively to the discussions about this two-hero thriller. It also added that while the actors have expressed their interest, their final confirmation will be decided after Atlee presents the script to them later this month.

The report also contacted a source close to the development who said that the paperwork would be done after the actors hear the final narration. The source said, “It’s a pure two-hero feature film, which warrants the presence of genuine superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have loved the idea that Atlee is working on and are excited about this collaboration. It’s a yes in principle, however, the paperwork shall happen once they hear the complete narration later this month.”

A lot of details about the project have been kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on the floors in 2025. The source continued, “After Jawan, Atlee has been working to create the biggest action spectacle of Indian Cinema, and he has now started to take steps in this direction by getting into conversations with two of the biggest megastars of Indian Cinema. He is planning to take the film on floors by early next year.”

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he played the role of Supreme Yaksin. He will be next seen in ‘Indian 2.’ Khan, on the other hand, is currently working on ‘Sikandar’ where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna.

