After much anticipation, Salman Khan has finally started shooting for AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar.’ The actor took to his social media to share the first picture from the set. The picture has broken the internet and fans have started pouring their love and wishes for the actor on this project.
Taking to his social media, Salman Khan shared the first picture from the sets of ‘Sikandar.’ The actor was seen standing with AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala behind a computer screen. Khan was dressed in a lilac polo-neck t-shirt. Murugadoss was seen in a dark t-shirt, while Nadiadwala opted for a red jacket over a black t-shirt. The trio looked at the screen seemingly happy with the result of what they were creating. Sharing the picture, Khan wrote, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @rashmika_mandanna @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”
Take a look at the post shared by Salman Khan here.
‘Sikandar’ has gone on the floors in Mumbai. The movie involves a mid-air action sequence with Khan which is touted to be one of the biggest sequences in the film. The post has fetched over 373K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “he's looking younger day by day.” A second fan commented, “SIKANDAR IN REAL LIFE.” A third fan mentioned, “It's looking awesome and definitely Sikandar will be an ATB.”
Back in March, Nadiadwala announced that he was getting Khan, Murugadoss, and Rashmika Mandanna together for ‘Sikandar.’ The movie is set to be his collaboration. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Khan and Nadiadwala after ‘Kick’. The movie is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025.