Taking to his social media, Salman Khan shared the first picture from the sets of ‘Sikandar.’ The actor was seen standing with AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala behind a computer screen. Khan was dressed in a lilac polo-neck t-shirt. Murugadoss was seen in a dark t-shirt, while Nadiadwala opted for a red jacket over a black t-shirt. The trio looked at the screen seemingly happy with the result of what they were creating. Sharing the picture, Khan wrote, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @rashmika_mandanna @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”