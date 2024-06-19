In the same conversation, Kapoor also revealed that he had talked to Khan who told him that he is happy to see him try new genres. The ‘Mr India’ actor continued, “Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hain ki mai non-fiction kar raha hoon. (Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either. Salman Khan is very happy that I am doing non-fiction).” Pulling Faruqui’s leg, he continued, “Bhai bhi bahut khush hain lekin agar tu controversy create karna chahta hai toh karle. (Bhai is glad but if you want to create a controversy then do it).”Recently, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ announced that Kapoor will be hosting the new season. In a promo video that was shared on social media, they wrote, “A ‘khaas’ behind-the-scenes catch up with our amazing Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, @anilskapoor. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”