Television

Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai

At the launch event of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Anil Kapoor talked about replacing Salman Khan as the host. The reality show will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 21 onwards.

Instagram
Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the streaming of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on JioCinema, fans of the controversial reality show are excited to see Anil Kapoor host the show. Kapoor will be taking the reins over from former host Salman Khan to up the ante this season. The show was launched at an event yesterday. Speaking at the event, Kapoor talked about replacing Khan who is often synonymous with the show.

At the trailer launch event of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Munawar Faruqui quizzed Anil Kapoor about replacing Salman Khan as the host of the reality show. Kapoor replied, “Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. (No one can replace Salman Khan).”

In the same conversation, Kapoor also revealed that he had talked to Khan who told him that he is happy to see him try new genres. The ‘Mr India’ actor continued, “Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hain ki mai non-fiction kar raha hoon. (Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either. Salman Khan is very happy that I am doing non-fiction).” Pulling Faruqui’s leg, he continued, “Bhai bhi bahut khush hain lekin agar tu controversy create karna chahta hai toh karle. (Bhai is glad but if you want to create a controversy then do it).”Recently, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ announced that Kapoor will be hosting the new season. In a promo video that was shared on social media, they wrote, “A ‘khaas’ behind-the-scenes catch up with our amazing Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, @anilskapoor. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”

Kapoor will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ which is set to stream in JioCinema Premium from June 21 onwards. While there has been a lot of speculations about which faces will be participating this season, a final confirmed list is yet to be released by the makers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today
  2. Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway
  3. Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points
  4. AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: August Session Results Declared | Find How To Check? aiimsexams.ac.in
  5. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  4. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  5. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is Francisco Conceicao, Portugal's Hero Against Czechia?
  3. TUR 3-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Guler Gives Montella 'Perfect' Birthday Gift; Sagnol Proud Of Georgia
  4. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Adaptability Key For Top Players, Says Suryakumar Yadav
  5. Portugal Vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Martinez Hails Portugal Hero Conceicao After Leipzig Drama
World News
  1. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  2. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  3. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  4. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  5. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today