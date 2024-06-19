Ahead of the streaming of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on JioCinema, fans of the controversial reality show are excited to see Anil Kapoor host the show. Kapoor will be taking the reins over from former host Salman Khan to up the ante this season. The show was launched at an event yesterday. Speaking at the event, Kapoor talked about replacing Khan who is often synonymous with the show.
At the trailer launch event of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Munawar Faruqui quizzed Anil Kapoor about replacing Salman Khan as the host of the reality show. Kapoor replied, “Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. (No one can replace Salman Khan).”
In the same conversation, Kapoor also revealed that he had talked to Khan who told him that he is happy to see him try new genres. The ‘Mr India’ actor continued, “Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hain ki mai non-fiction kar raha hoon. (Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either. Salman Khan is very happy that I am doing non-fiction).” Pulling Faruqui’s leg, he continued, “Bhai bhi bahut khush hain lekin agar tu controversy create karna chahta hai toh karle. (Bhai is glad but if you want to create a controversy then do it).”Recently, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ announced that Kapoor will be hosting the new season. In a promo video that was shared on social media, they wrote, “A ‘khaas’ behind-the-scenes catch up with our amazing Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, @anilskapoor. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”
Kapoor will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ which is set to stream in JioCinema Premium from June 21 onwards. While there has been a lot of speculations about which faces will be participating this season, a final confirmed list is yet to be released by the makers.