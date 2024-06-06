Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’

Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host the latest season, talked about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and said, “We are both young at heart. People often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse aging, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school and trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy (10 times) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can’t wait to bring my own flavor to it!”