Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’

Reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will be hosted by none other than Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. It will stream on the JioCinema app.

Anil Kapoor To Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Photo: Instagram
There’s exciting news for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fans as the premiere date for the reality show has been announced. It is now confirmed that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will stream on the JioCinema App from June 21. The announcement was made by the makers with the unveiling of a poster featuring the show’s new host Anil Kapoor.

The poster was captioned as, “Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”

Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host the latest season, talked about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and said, “We are both young at heart. People often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse aging, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school and trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy (10 times) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can’t wait to bring my own flavor to it!”

It is believed that names like Shezaan Khan, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Vicky Jain, Parasa Kalnawat, Thugesh, Maxtern, Dolly Chaiwala and Vada Pav Didi, have been approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’. 

For those unaware, in April this year, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ was announced on the production house’s official Instagram handle. They shared a poster of Salman Khan pointing towards the audience, and asking, “Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT?” The post was later deleted from the page. However, he has now been replaced by Anil Kapoor. As for the show, Divya Agarwal was the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 1 while Elvish Yadav took home the trophy of season 2 of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

