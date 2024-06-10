‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ New Promo: Anil Kapoor Promises The Audience ‘Is Baar Karte Hai Kuch Khaas’

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is all set to premiere on June 21, 9 PM on JioCinema, and Anil Kapoor has replaced long-time ‘Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan. Clearly, fans are excited to know more about the new season and the host. Now adding to it, a new promotional video of the show is out, and it features Anil Kapoor saying, “Bohot hua jhakaas, is baar karte hai kuch khaas.” Well, it looks like the upcoming season has a lot of surprises for the contestants and viewers.
In the 1-minute-15-second video, the actor is seen wondering about his career’s journey, and recalled how people mocked him, “Kya hi baaki hai AK?” (what else if left AK?), to which he replied, “Abhi to bas shuru kia hai” (I have just started). Well, it seems the Anil Kapoor-helmed ‘Bigg Boss’ will be different as well as AK keeps reiterating ‘abhi sab badlega.’ In the video, he also announces, “New rule, same game”. We also get to see glimpses of old ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants, and season 3 of the show has the theme of ‘Ab sab badlega’ with the compelling tagline: ‘Thoda logic, Thoda magic.’
Anil shared the video and captioned it as, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega (The weather will change, the temperature will change. With the invent of AK, everything will change)."
‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to premiere on June 21. While Karan Johar hosted the first season and it streamed on Voot, the second season was hosted by host Salman Khan. Actress Divya Aggarwal won the first season while Youtuber Elvish Yadav took home the winner’s trophy in the second season.