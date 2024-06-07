Ever since the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ announced that Anil Kapoor will be taking over from Salman Khan to host the reality show, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The show is set on JioCinema soon and fans are waiting with bated breath to see which faces will be participating in the show this season. Amidst this, a recent buzz has revealed that ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Bhavya Gandhi (who initially used to play the role of Tappu) has been approached for the show.
As reported by the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ makers have approached Bhavya Gandhi to participate in the reality show. If he participates, this will mark his comeback to television after a long hiatus. The actor rose to fame with his role as Tappu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He quit the SAB TV show in 2017 and has started acting in Gujarati films.
Gandhi has not confirmed his participation in the show as of yet. In addition to Bhavya Gandhi, several other celebrities have reportedly been approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, including Tanushree Dutta, Mithun Chakraborty’s son Ushmey Chakraborty, Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana Deol, and Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of the contestants so far.
Previously, it was reported that Nupur Sanon and Anusha Dandekar have also been approached for the show. While Dandekare confirmed that she will not be participating, Sanon has not released a statement as of now. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 21 onwards.