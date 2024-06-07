Ever since the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ announced that Anil Kapoor will be taking over from Salman Khan to host the reality show, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The show is set on JioCinema soon and fans are waiting with bated breath to see which faces will be participating in the show this season. Amidst this, a recent buzz has revealed that ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Bhavya Gandhi (who initially used to play the role of Tappu) has been approached for the show.