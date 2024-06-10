Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, marks another collaboration between Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo previously delivered 'Kick', which was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Music composer Pritam has reportedly been roped in for the film, which is touted to be Sajid’s most ambitious project to date. 'Sikandar' is set to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.