CONFIRMED: Rashmika Mandanna To Play The Female Lead Opposite Salman Khan In A R Murugadoss’ 'Sikandar'

After delivering blockbuster hits like ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandanna has now joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’. The actress is all set to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan for the film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Certainly, it has now amped up the excitement for the film as the curtain rises on Eid 2025.
The production house officially announced the news on its social media handles, and wrote, “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!”
The news was confirmed by Rashmika Mandanna herself. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.”
Clearly, Rashmika is set to captivate audiences in ‘Sikandar’, and the unusual pairing of Salman and Rashmika is going to leave the fans excited to see what unfolds on Eid 2025. Interestingly, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the actress has a pivotal role in the film, which is ‘well-written and authored-back.’
“Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika and the actress was excited by not just her part, but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film. There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on floors in June,” the portal quoted a source as saying.
Meanwhile, 'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their earlier collaborations, like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. On the other hand, A.R. Murugadoss, the man behind cinematic gems like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, is ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Rashmika will feature next in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.