Art & Entertainment

CONFIRMED: Rashmika Mandanna To Play The Female Lead Opposite Salman Khan In A R Murugadoss’ 'Sikandar'

Rashmika Mandanna has now joined Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar', which is being helmed By A R Murugadoss.

Advertisement

Google
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Google
info_icon

After delivering blockbuster hits like ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandanna has now joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’. The actress is all set to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan for the film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Certainly, it has now amped up the excitement for the film as the curtain rises on Eid 2025. 

The production house officially announced the news on its social media handles, and wrote, “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!”

The news was confirmed by Rashmika Mandanna herself. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.”

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna joins cast of Salman Khans Sikandar
Rashmika Mandanna joins cast of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'
info_icon

Clearly, Rashmika is set to captivate audiences in ‘Sikandar’, and the unusual pairing of Salman and Rashmika is going to leave the fans excited to see what unfolds on Eid 2025. Interestingly, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the actress has a pivotal role in the film, which is ‘well-written and authored-back.’ 

“Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika and the actress was excited by not just her part, but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film. There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on floors in June,” the portal quoted a source as saying. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their earlier collaborations, like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. On the other hand, A.R. Murugadoss, the man behind cinematic gems like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, is ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Rashmika will feature next in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points
  3. Hindus Shrunk In India, Muslim Population Increased Between 1950-2015: Govt Study | Details
  4. TMC To Approach EC Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video
  5. 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Surprises 'Heads Of State' Co-Star Idris Elba With A Special Gift After Wrapping Up Shoot - View Pic
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival
  3. Deepak Tijori Recalls How He Was Made To 'Cycle Like A Maniac' For Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’
  4. Rajkummar Rao Dishes Out His Favourite Delhi-Cacies: ‘Rajma Chawal, Aloo Parantha, Chaat’
  5. Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. 'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification
  3. LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis, Abhishek's Record-Breaking Show Powers Hyderabad To Surreal Victory- Stats Highlights
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics
  5. Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'