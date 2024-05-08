Salman Khan House Firing: Fifth Arrested Accused Reportedly Sent Videos Of Recce To Anmol Bishnoi

Rafiq Chaudhary, an alleged member of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been remanded into custody till May 13, and he has been accused of providing financial help to the shooters involved in the firing incident. As per the police, Rafiq made videos of the recce and sent them to Anmol Bishnoi. “The accused had met both the shooters on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area,” news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police Crime Branch as saying.